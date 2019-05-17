JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College was on soft lockdown briefly Friday afternoon while police chased a man through the area.

Jennifer Thomspon, the college's public information officer, said the school was on lockdown for about 8 minutes.

A soft lockdown means school doors are locked, and nobody goes in or out of buildings. The Blackhawk Tech campus also houses Rock University High School, a Janesville School District charter school.

The school was following instructions from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Thompson said.

At about 11:20 a.m., deputies arrived at nearby Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 Sunny Lane, to arrest a resident on a Department of Corrections warrant, said Sgt. Josh Lund of the sheriff's office.

The man apparently heard deputies were coming, and he had escaped through a window, Lund said.

Deputies tracked the man with a dog to a large pile of tires at Mulrooney Moving and Storage, 6117 S. Highway 51, where he eluded them, Lund said.

They found and captured him at about 12:47 p.m. behind a storage shed at Rockvale Mobile Home Park, south of Blackhawk Tech, Lund said.

Two deputies suffered minor cuts and scrapes, either from vegetation in the woods or while searching the tire pile, Lund said.

Lund did not know which Rock Valley program the suspect belonged to. The nonprofit agency provides "transitional and supportive housing and addictions and mental health treatment to adults in the Rock County area," according to its website, www.rvcp.org.

Rock Valley programs include a halfway house for people coming out of prison and housing for homeless military veterans.

Friday was the last day of the spring term at the college.

This story was changed to reflect the number of minutes Blackhawk was under soft lock down.