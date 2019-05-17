JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College was on soft lockdown briefly Friday afternoon while police chased a man through the neighborhood.

Jennifer Thomspon, Blackhawk's public information officer, said the school was on lockdown for about 13 minutes. A soft lockdown means all doors to the school are locked, and nobody goes in or out of buildings. Blackhawk Technical College also houses Rock University High School, A Janesville School District charter school.

The school was following instructions from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Thompson said.

At about 11:20 a.m., deputies were serving papers at nearby Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 Sunny Lane, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

Rock Valley provides "transitional and supportive housing and addictions and mental health treatment to adults in the Rock County area," according to the organization's website, www.rvcp.org.

Rock Valley offers a halfway-house program for people coming out of prison and housing for homeless military veterans.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m., according to emergency radio communications monitored by The Gazette.

Friday was the last day of the spring term at the college.

This story will be updated.