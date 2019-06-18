ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors Tuesday charged the food services coordinator at Big Foot High School with stealing more than $4,000 from the vending machine since 2014.

Shelly M. Chisamore, 51, of 210 Park Ave., Sharon, is charged with felony theft in a business setting.

Superintendent Doug Parker on May 9 reported sales discrepancies for the school vending machine, according to the criminal complaint. Chisamore was the only person with access to the account.

Chisamore changed the dates on sales reports to mask what she was taking, the complaint states.

The discrepancies over the years, according to the complaint, were:

$126.85 in 2013-14

$33 in 2014-15

$415 in 2015-16

$1,310.95 in 2016-17

$292.04 in 2017-18

$2,061.55 in 2018-19

Those figures add up to $4,239.39, but the complaint also includes the number $4,539.39. The prosecutor on the case could not immediately be reached to determine the correct number.

Police on May 9 spoke to Chisamore, who claimed she was shuffling money back into a la carte food purchases on free and reduced-price lunch accounts, but an officer did not believe this was correct.

The school got that vending machine during the 2013-14 school year.

Parker could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chisamore is scheduled to make her initial court appearance at 1:15 p.m. July 11.