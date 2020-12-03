JANESVILLE
A Beloit woman convicted or ramming another car during an October 2019 high-speed chase apologized to the victim during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Rock County Court.
Ashley S. Hicks, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer – failure to stop a vehicle. She chased a woman and her ex-lover from a Beloit parking lot north on Highway 51.
As part of a plea agreement, Judge Karl Hanson held open the second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge and sentenced Hicks to 180 days in the Rock County Jail with work-release privileges. Hicks is also required to pay $5,092 in restitution and will be placed on three years of probation.
Prior to sentencing, Hicks said she was “sorry for what I did,” acknowledging the danger she caused while driving recklessly across Beloit.
“It’s very important to hear you say that,” Hanson said. “This behavior is shocking and troubling ... The danger posed to the victim, you and the entire community is staggering. This could have ended so much worse.”
During the chase that started just after midnight Oct. 26, 2019, Hicks rammed the other vehicle multiple times starting at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue. The chase continued into the town of Beloit. She chased the vehicle at speeds up to 80 mph through the city and town through red lights and stop signs, court records indicate.
A Rock County sheriff’s deputy followed Hicks at speeds of up to 97 mph before breaking off the chase. Hicks' vehicle struck stop sticks deployed by on the road by police a half-mile past where the deputy broke of the chase.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Rick McCue and Assistant District Attorney Jodi D. Bollendorf said the plea agreement was appropriate, terming Hicks’ behavior that night as “an aberration.”
“We feel this sentence addresses everyone’s needs,” McCue said.