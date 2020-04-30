JANESVILLE
A Beloit woman accused of stabbing one man and running over a second man with a car was held on a $10,000 bond after her initial appearance in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
Alondra I. Gallardo, 21, of 518 Moore St., faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury.
A criminal complaint indicates Gallardo and the two men were out drinking and had stopped along the road to urinate when the assaults occurred.
The complaint does not give any reason Gallardo would have attacked them, however.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a vehicle crash and stabbing at 2:38 a.m. at Olson Road and Highway 81 in the town of Newark and found the injured men, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Gallardo had fled on foot, according to the release.
The call had come from a passerby who described seeing a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 81 and stopping to ask if anyone needed help.
A male voice said yes, and the passerby saw a short person holding a knife that was 8 to 12 inches long and making stabbing motions toward someone in front of her, according to the complaint.
The passerby heard screams, thought someone was being stabbed to death, drove away and called 911, according to the complaint.
One of the men, identified in the complaint as GG-T, said he was out drinking with his friends, Gallardo and a man identified as JD, according to the complaint
GT-T told deputies Gallardo grabbed JD’s cellphone and threw it away, got into the car, made a U-turn and drove straight at JD, running him over and driving into the ditch.
GT-T said he then confronted Gallardo, she pulled the knife and started stabbing, and he thought she was going to kill him, according to the complaint.
GT-T was able to grab the knife and Gallardo’s hair, pulling her away from him, and she walked away, according to the complaint.
A deputy reported seeing cuts to GG-T’s right eyelid, above his right eyebrow and his shoulder, which required stitches, a cut on the head which required a staple, and small cuts on his hands and arms, according to the complaint.
JD’s injuries were described as a bruised and swollen leg and smaller bruises under each arm.
Deputies arrested Gallardo on Monday at her residence in Beloit. Her next court appearance was set for 3 p.m. Friday.