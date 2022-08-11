A Beloit woman has been charged with her fifth OWI after police found her driving erratically along Milton Avenue in Janesville.
Veronica A. McIntyre, 57, was charged with the felony OWI count at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, after police allegedly watched her fail to complete lane switches and drive straight through an intersection while in the left-turn only lane. According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 9, McIntyre told police she was driving home from work and admitted to not having a driver’s license.
During a traffic stop that was only successful after officers turned the siren on, they reported that McIntyre’s speech was slow and her eyes had a glazed-over appearance, the complaint states.
A preliminary breathalyzer test showed McIntyre’s blood alcohol content to be 0.12, just over the legal limit, the complaint states. She later consented to a blood draw.
McIntyre was last found guilty of an OWI in 2014 for an incident that occurred nearly two decades earlier in 1995. All of her previous convicted OWI charges stem from incidents that happened between January 1993 and September 1995.
A fifth OWI is a Class G felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $25,000 or both. As a part of her bond conditions, McIntyre is required to maintain absolute sobriety and is barred from all driving.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.