Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested a Beloit woman on her suspected fifth operating-while-intoxicated offense and OWI causing injury after a traffic crash Wednesday morning.
Mary J. Harris, 54, was driving one of two vehicles involved in a crash at Highway 51 and Happy Hollow Road in the town of Rock at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
She showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted she had been drinking alcohol prior to driving, according to the release. She was arrested after deputies completed field sobriety tests. Harris is being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.