TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
A Beloit woman is suspected of her fourth intoxicated driving offense after being pulled over Saturday in the town of La Prairie.
Dawn M. Spencer, 55, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated fourth offense and three counts of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Officer.
A sheriff's office deputy stopped a vehicle Saturday near the intersection of Highway 11 and County G in the town of La Prairie for a traffic violation. Spencer displayed signs of intoxication and admitted she had been drinking, according to the release.
Spencer will appear in Rock County Circuit Court on Monday.