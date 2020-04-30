BELOIT
A Beloit woman was arrested Monday in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
On Sunday, deputies responded to a vehicle crash and stabbing at 2:38 a.m. at Olson Road and Highway 81 in the town of Newark. Two men were found with injuries and taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Alondra I. Gallardo, 21, had fled the scene on foot and was suspected of causing both men's injuries, according to the release. Deputies arrested Gallardo on Monday at her residence in Beloit.
Gallardo was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and hit and run causing injury, according to the Facebook post.