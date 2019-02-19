BELOIT

A Beloit Memorial High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person.

Scott Abbott, 53, of Rockford was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.

The incident involved reports of "inappropriate touching," according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Abbott has worked at the school as a home building instructor since August 2017, according to information on his LinkedIn account.