BELOIT
A Beloit Memorial High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person.
Scott Abbott, 53, of Rockford was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.
The incident involved reports of "inappropriate touching," according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Abbott has worked at the school as a home building instructor since August 2017, according to information on his LinkedIn account.
