BELOIT

A Beloit School District employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of child pornography possession, according to a state Department of Justice news release.

Aaron D. Weber was arrested after law enforcement searched his residence Friday. He is being held at the Rock County Jail.

The Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children task force is leading the investigation along with assistance from the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

In a separate press release, the Beloit School District announced Weber would be placed on administrative leave and revoke his access to school district systems. Weber was also told to have no contact with students and avoid school district property.

The school district said it will conduct an internal investigation to learn more about Weber's conduct and determine how to handle his employment. The district said it does not believe any current or former Beloit students were involved.

School district public information officer Brian Vissers declined to say how Weber was employed. The district website's staff directory lists Weber as an occupational therapy therapist.

This story may be updated.