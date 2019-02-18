JANESVILLE

A man who left his wallet on the counter after robbing a Janesville store was sentenced to four years in prison in Rock County Court on Monday.

Carlos Ford, 52, of Beloit suffered from stress, and maybe subconsciously he was trying to get caught, said Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig at Ford’s sentencing hearing.

In addition to financial stress, Ford suffered from high blood pressure and kidney failure, said Ford’s attorney, Matthew Lantta.

“He was at a very, very low point in his life when he committed this armed robbery,” Lantta said.

Ford has a minimal criminal record and no convictions for violent crimes or any felonies, Braunschweig said, and he had a record of having a supportive family, steady employment and caring for his child.

Nevertheless, Braunschweig said, “The only way that we have in Rock County in the criminal justice system to deter gun crime is to sentence harshly.”

As part of a plea agreement, Ford pleaded guilty to armed robbery. A charge of resisting an officer/causing a soft-tissue injury was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Ford struggled with officers during his arrest Nov. 7, causing a shoulder strain to one of them, according to the criminal complaint.

Also dismissed were misdemeanor charges of domestic-abuse battery and disorderly conduct in an unrelated case.

He did not intend to hurt anybody, but the crime is still considered an armed robbery because the clerk believed the gun was real, Lantta said.

Ford asked for money at the Five Points Grozery and Beverage, 600 W. Milwaukee St. The clerk told him there was very little money, and Ford then said something like, “Do you want me to shoot you?” Judge Barbara McCrory said.

Ford got away with $38 and change.

McCrory said it sounded like Ford’s crime was out of character for him, but she said she had to impose a prison sentence or risk depreciating the seriousness of the crime.

The maximum sentence for armed robbery is 40 years.

McCrory agreed with the joint recommendation of the defense and prosecution, which included six years of extended supervision after his prison term.

McCrory granted Ford 102 days of credit for the time he spent in the Rock County Jail while his case was pending.