BELOIT — Beloit police have released more details in the non-fatal shooting from Tuesday on Beloit's near east side.
On Wednesday, the department released new details from what the 45-year-old Janesville man who was injured in the shooting said happened during the incident.
At around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to Summit Park in the 1200 block of Henry Avenue to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim said he was riding a bicycle in Summit Park when a dark colored car pulled up next to him and an unknown Hispanic male shot him in the leg, with the suspect fleeing the scene, the man told police.
No arrests have been made in the shooting and no further suspect description has been issued by the department as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers or through the P3 Tips smartphone application or online at P3tips.com.
Tuesday's shooting marks the 19th time someone was injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit which exceeded the 2020 mark of 18 shootings in which someone was injured or killed by gunfire in the city.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.