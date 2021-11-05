The Beloit Police Department said there is no disconnect between its law enforcement efforts and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office after the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple instances of past gun violence in Rock County.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 24, after a woman reported that a man opened fire on her and another individual from another vehicle near the area of Wisconsin and Henry avenues. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon against Wiggins in Wednesday’s incident.
In a prior plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, Wiggins was sentenced by Judge John Wood to five years of probation for his role in the June 20, 2020, shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret in the town of Rock. The charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Court records show Wiggins and another man, Damont D. Green, 28, of Beloit, claimed self-defense in shooting at one another in the parking lot of the strip club. Green was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Also as part of the agreement for Wiggins, charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed stemming from Wiggins’ alleged role in a June 4, 2020, shooting incident that injured a woman in the 1200 block of Randall Street in Beloit.
On Thursday, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles declined to comment on whether he agreed or disagreed with the plea agreement offered to Wiggins, stating that he was not involved in the investigation.
When asked if Sayles felt there was a disconnect between the district attorney’s office and law enforcement when it comes to prosecution of offenders suspected of gun violence, the Beloit chief said he doesn’t “feel there is a disconnect.”
“We have a good working relationship with the Rock County DA’s office,” Sayles said. “Over the last several months, that relationship has grown stronger with an enhanced communication effort on both parties’ parts.”
Sayles added that he felt there was a “balancing test” when addressing violent gun crimes, noting that the district attorney’s office typically follows the recommendations of sentencing guidelines.
No one from the Rock County District Attorney ‘s office was available for comment Thursday.
