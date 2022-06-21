Two people from Beloit are facing more than three dozen criminal charges, including felony burglary and theft, in connection with a string of break-ins in southern Rock County.
Michael P. Dunaway, 36, and Denise N. Williams, 32, were charged with 38 felony and misdemeanor charges in Rock County Court on Tuesday, June 14, after being accused of four separate burglaries in Beloit and the villages of Clinton and Footville in late May and early June. The pair were arrested June 9, the same day as three of the burglaries, after Dunaway is alleged to have fled officers in a stolen vehicle with Williams as his passenger, according to a criminal complaint. Both are accused of later fleeing the vehicle.
Both are facing four counts of felony burglary, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 12½ years, a maximum fine of $25,000 or both per count. Dunaway and Williams also are charged with two felony counts of theft of movable property, which carry maximum penalties of six years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The two will face myriad other felony and misdemeanor charges, including receiving a stolen firearm, possession of burglarious tools and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Dunaway and Williams are alleged to have broken into a home on the 1500 block of Elm Street, Beloit, on May 29. The resident reported to police that four of his guns and several boxes of ammunition had been taken out of a gun safe on his property, according to the complaint.
Security camera footage from a neighbor’s home showed a man and a woman carrying guns and a violin case off the property, the complaint states.
Dunaway and Williams are accused of burglarizing three taverns a week and a half later, the first being Rock’n Rodgers bar in Clinton. The two are thought to have pried the door open and damaged two gambling machines to get money out of them. In total, the bar’s owner estimated the two stole approximately $5,000 in cash between the gambling machines and a plastic jar that had been placed out on the bar to fundraise for a person whose home had been destroyed in a fire.
The two also are accused of prying open the door of two restaurants along Depot Street in Footville that same day and stealing items from both, the complaint states.
Both Dunaway and Williams are out on $10,000 bail set by Court Commissioner Jack Hoag during initial appearances June 14. As part of their bond conditions, Dunaway and Williams are prohibited from contacting any of the victims and are not allowed to drive or possess any tools.