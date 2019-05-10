JANESVILLE

A man suspected in the murder of a Janesville man might get a new attorney because of a conflict of interests.

Jacob M. Davenport, 38, of 530 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, is suspected of killing James M. Tomten, 28, on Feb. 9 in Beloit.

Davenport appeared in court Friday, when Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan said information had come to light that defense attorney Michael Murphy might be representing a person who is a witness in Davenport's case.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer agreed to postpone proceedings until Thursday so Murphy could determine whether he has a conflict.

Davenport faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He is being held at the Rock County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Davenport left the state after the killing. U.S. marshals caught him April 6 in southern Texas, and he was returned to Wisconsin on May 2, court records indicate.

Witnesses and other evidence quoted in the criminal complaint suggest Davenport got into an SUV Tomten was driving at the Save A Lot grocery store on Beloit’s east side shortly before Tomten was shot.

The complaint also quotes a police informant who said Davenport told him he shot Tomten.

The informant said Davenport told him he had arranged to buy drugs from Tomten but that he killed him because “he disrespected my girl,” according to the complaint.