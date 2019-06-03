JANESVILLE

A teacher accused of inappropriately touching two Beloit Memorial High School students will not be charged because it does not appear a crime was committed, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office has decided.

Deputy District Attorney Perry Folts wrote in a memo that Scott Abbott should not have been arrested.

Abbott no longer works for the Beloit School District, spokesman Brian Vissers told The Gazette on Monday

Vissers did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the circumstances of Abbott’s leaving the district.

Beloit police arrested Abbott on Feb. 19 on a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person, according to a Folts memo.

A teenage girl had reported Abbott approached her in carpentry class on Feb. 11 or 12, and as he walked behind her, he placed a hand on her shoulder and the other hand on her right buttock, according to the memo.

The touch was momentary, and Folts decided it did not rise to the level of sexual contact.

The statute under which Abbott was arrested defines sexual contact as touching an intimate body part, such as the buttocks, with intent to become sexually aroused or gratified or to sexually degrade or humiliate, Folts wrote, and no evidence of such intent was presented.

“Therefore, the Beloit Police Department lacked probable cause to arrest Abbott for the conduct described,” Folts wrote.

“Further, the Beloit Police Department was made aware of the lack of probable cause prior to arresting Abbott, but command staff ordered officers to arrest Abbott,” he wrote.

“As a result, Abbott was detained and transported to the Rock County Jail, where he was promptly released at the direction of the Rock County District Attorney’s Office,” Folts continued.

Beloit police referred a second incident involving another teenage girl to the district attorney’s office.

The girl said she was on a ladder that began to shake or move during a construction class home build, and Abbott placed his hands on her buttocks.

“The student stated that she initially thought that Abbott had done this to keep her from falling off the ladder, however she didn’t feel like she was going to fall. The student stated that as soon as the ladder stopped moving Abbott removed his hands. Nothing of a sexual nature was said during this incident, ...” Folts wrote.

The same student reported that on another occasion she was sitting with a male student on a deck being built on the house when Abbott approached from behind, placed his hand on her buttocks, and told her and the other student to return to work, Folts wrote.

“Again, nothing of a sexual nature was said, nor was there any grabbing, pinching or other behavior of a sexual nature. The male student who was with the complainant was interviewed regarding both incidents reported by the complainant, and he denied seeing Abbott touch the complainant inappropriately,” Folts wrote.