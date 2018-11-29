JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Beloit man suspected of taking items from vehicles on Britt Road early Thursday morning, according to Capt. Todd Christiansen.
Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person around midnight. Capt. Christiansen said some vehicles seemed to have been “gone through” and property appeared to be stolen. Deputies followed the suspect’s tracks on Britt Road towards the Janesville Country Club and into the city limits.
Matthew Stout, 35, of Beloit, is suspected of going through the vehicles and was taken into custody. He is being held at Rock County Jail on a probation violation, according to Capt. Christiansen.
The investigation is on-going and deputies are retracing the suspect’s tracks for additional stolen items.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse