A Beloit man is accused of peppering mobile homes with no fewer than 75 bullets in a homicide attempt at a town of Rock trailer park in May.
Marcus S.C. Range, 22, was formally charged in Rock County Court on Friday, June 24, with one charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies, for allegedly opening fire on a man sitting in his vehicle in the Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51, on May 8.
According to a criminal complaint filed June 24, Rock County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park around 9 p.m. May 8 for a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, deputies observed several homes damaged with bullet holes, the complaint states. A week later, on May 16, a sheriff’s deputy spoke with the intended recipient of the gunfire, who was only identified in the complaint with initials.
The man told police he had been sitting in his vehicle when he saw three men, one of them he identified as Range, walking toward him with firearms. The victim, who shot back at Range with a pistol, told police Range had a firearm with a light and a laser on it pointed at him. Some of the bullets fired by the group came so close that he could feel the heat as they passed by him, the victim told police in the complaint.
While on scene May 8, police spoke with half a dozen adults who were home at the time of the shooting. Two sisters who were home with their three children told police that “it sounded like a firecracker going off” outside and that “everything was breaking” inside the trailer.
Range is being held on a $250,000 bond set by Court Commissioner Jack Hoag. Bond conditions prevent Range from having any contact with any of the victims or the mobile home park or consuming any controlled substances.
Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, a Class B felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 60 years. Each charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety carries a maximum sentence of 12 and a half years and a maximum fine of $25,000.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.