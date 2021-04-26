JANESVILLE
A Beloit man pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier this month and was sentenced to probation after a June shooting at a town of Rock strip club that left at least four people injured, court records show.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree reckless injury. Several more serious charges were dismissed and read into the record.
What likely complicated the case for Rock County prosecutors was how Wiggins, 24, and Damont D. Green, 27, also of Beloit, both argued that they were defending themselves when they shot at one another in the entrance area of Blu Astor in the early morning hours of June 20, according to court documents.
Wiggins was sentenced to five years of probation and 105 days in jail with full work release, according to online court records. He had built up 260 days of jail time, as well.
Also dismissed and read into the record was the other attempted homicide charge prosecutors gave Wiggins in connection with a reported shooting a few weeks before the incident at Blu Astor.
In court documents filed in August, Green wrote that he was worried about Wiggins because Wiggins had shot at him on June 4, hitting the car he was driving.
The two, who had known each other for several years, got into an argument at the club June 20. They were separated, and Wiggins went outside and retrieved a handgun from the parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
As Green was leaving, Wiggins was returning. The two started shooting at one another.
Green’s case is ongoing and does not have a court date scheduled. He has pleaded not guilty.