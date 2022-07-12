A Beloit man has plead not guilty to charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over a span of a few years.
Tyler E. Culver, 18, and his attorney Bradley J. Lochowicz entered the not-guilty plea during a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Culver was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, enticement, and causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, all felonies, in April.
Culver also waived his right to a preliminary hearing after a brief consultation with his lawyer.
The case could now go to a jury trial. Should a jury find Culver guilty of all three counts, he could face a combined maximum prison sentence of 97½ years, a maximum fine of $125,000, or both.
City of Janesville police detectives started to investigate reports of a sexual assault of a child April 20, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states. In talking with the victim, who is now 9 years old, detectives learned the first alleged incident of abuse took place when Culver had been left alone with the child when his mother left to pick up food.
During that incident, Culver allegedly told the child, who was 5 at the time, that if he took his pants off, the two would be friends, the complaint states. The victim told police that he didn’t have many friends when he was younger, so he did what Culver asked because he wanted a friend, the complaint adds.
Prosecutors say multiple assaults took place over the span of approximately two years.
Culver is not being held after posting a $4,000 bond, the terms of which prohibit him from any contact with the victim and from being around any children who are not in high school. It also set a curfew for him of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
