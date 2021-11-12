JANESVILLE
A 24-year-old Beloit man who was on probation for his part in a shooting at a town of Rock strip club in 2020 now faces multiple felony charges after he was arrested and accused of shooting at two people Nov. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins was arrested by Beloit police Nov. 3 and was accused of shooting from a vehicle into another at the intersection of Wisconsin and Henry avenues in Beloit.
After speaking to witnesses, Beloit police shifted their investigation to a gas station on Shopiere Avenue.
A review of security camera footage from the gas station appeared to show Wiggins entering the convenience store before noticing another man and attempting to conceal his identity from him, the complaint states.
The man left the gas station in a GMC Yukon SUV with a woman and drove north on Prairie Avenue. Wiggins got into a Chrysler 200 shortly after and followed on Prairie Avenue, the complaint said.
A woman who was a passenger at the time of the shots-fired incident told police that she and the man were driving west on Keeler Avenue toward Wisconsin Avenue before stopping and heading north on Wisconsin Avenue.
At the intersection of Wisconsin and Henry, the woman said she saw a Chrysler 200 traveling west on Henry. When the window of the vehicle rolled down she saw Wiggins, the complaint stated.
The woman told police she heard a “pop” and then heard something hit the windshield.
A bullet hole was found at the top of the Yukon’s windshield on the driver’s side.
Wiggins is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a repeater, first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater. He remains in custody at the Rock County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Wiggins is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, court records show.
As previously reported by Adams Publishing Group, Wiggins was sentenced by Judge John Wood to five years of probation for his role in a June 20, 2020, shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret in the town of Rock. The charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in that case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Court records show Wiggins and another suspect, Damont D. Green, 28, of Beloit, claimed self-defense in shooting at one another in the parking lot of the club. Green was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Wiggins was also suspected in a June 4, 2020, shooting incident that injured a woman in the 1200 block of Randall Street in Beloit.