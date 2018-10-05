01STOCK_GAVEL

MADISON

A Beloit man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week for distributing heroin.

Juan Carlos Perez, 36, of Beloit pleaded guilty to the charge in May, according to a news release from the state Department of Justice.

A police informant bought about 100 grams of heroin from Perez on Dec. 5, 2016. Perez discussed having access to large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the release.

Police seized $152,000 in cash wrapped in duct tape in Perez's home, according to the release.

Recorded jail calls suggested Perez had ties to a larger criminal drug organization, according to the release.

The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rock County Safe Streets Task Force.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.