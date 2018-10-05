MADISON
A Beloit man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week for distributing heroin.
Juan Carlos Perez, 36, of Beloit pleaded guilty to the charge in May, according to a news release from the state Department of Justice.
A police informant bought about 100 grams of heroin from Perez on Dec. 5, 2016. Perez discussed having access to large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the release.
Police seized $152,000 in cash wrapped in duct tape in Perez's home, according to the release.
Recorded jail calls suggested Perez had ties to a larger criminal drug organization, according to the release.
The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rock County Safe Streets Task Force.
