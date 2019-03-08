JANESVILLE

A Beloit man who participated in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Beloit three years ago got nearly the maximum sentence in Rock County Court on Friday.

Judge Michael Haakenson said he wanted to send a message to those who would commit gun violence and those who would take the law into their own hands.

Haakenson sentenced Eric Salazar-Mota, 24, to 14 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervision. The maximum was 15 years plus 10.

The sentencing included tearful statements from the mother and a grandmother of Austin Ramos Jr., who was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle driven by his father.

Both women called for the maximum sentence.

The father was the target of gang members who were seeking revenge for a killing by a rival gang, authorities have said.

The father, Austin Ramos Sr., had been a member of the rival gang but no longer belonged at the time of the shooting, police have said.

Salazar-Mota did not pull the trigger, but he failed to say or do anything to stop it, Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig said.

Much of the discussion during the hearing concerned Salazar-Mota’s gang affiliation. He flashed gang signs, got into fights and was accused of drawing gang graffiti in his cell during his nearly three years in the Rock County Jail.

Haakenson said one reason he did not impose the maximum sentence was that Salazar-Mota had showed no signs of gang affiliation during the past year.

Haakenson said he also believed Salazar-Mota was at least somewhat remorseful for what happened.

Salazar-Mota got sentence credit for his jail time, but Haakenson said he was not eligible for treatment programs that could have helped him shorten his sentence.

This story will be updated.