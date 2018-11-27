BELOIT
A 20-year-old Beloit man faces a homicide charge in the Nov. 21 shooting death of a 49-year-old man.
Ezequiel Carrillo Acosta of 1732 Harrison Ave. was arrested at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 21 on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Jose Carrera-Reyes, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Rock County Court.
Beloit police responded to a shots-fired complaint on Harrison Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Carrera-Reyes lying on the ground outside. He was unresponsive and did not have a pulse, according to the complaint.
Carrera-Reyes was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was pronounced dead, the complaint states.
As police were processing the scene, Acosta emerged from the darkness of a neighboring backyard and asked police for help, according to the complaint.
Acosta told police that a man he did not know appeared at his front door, and Acosta thought he was trying to break in, according to the complaint.
The man did not speak or try to attack Acosta, and Acosta said he did not see a weapon in the man’s hands, according to the complaint.
Acosta said he pushed the man back through the door and began firing at him with a rifle, the complaint said.
At a news conference Tuesday, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said the weapon used was an “AK-47-style rifle.”
The Dane County medical examiner told police that Carrera-Reyes had been shot numerous times in the torso and legs.
