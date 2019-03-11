BELOIT
A Beloit man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Justino Chaparro, 51, was arrested after a deputy stopped him for speeding at Shopiere and Cranston roads, according to a news release.
Chaparro registered 0.15 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test, according to the release.
Chaparro also was cited for driving after revocation, open intoxicants and speeding, and was arrested on a warrant charging him with driving without insurance.
Chaparro was held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance Monday afternoon.
