BELOIT

A Beloit man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Justino Chaparro, 51, was arrested after a deputy stopped him for speeding at Shopiere and Cranston roads, according to a news release.

Chaparro registered 0.15 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test, according to the release.

Chaparro also was cited for driving after revocation, open intoxicants and speeding, and was arrested on a warrant charging him with driving without insurance.

Chaparro was held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance Monday afternoon.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.