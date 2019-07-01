TOWNSHIP OF TURTLE

A Beloit man was arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday evening after driving into a ditch, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies responded at 8:42 p.m. Sunday for a single vehicle crash on County S and East County BT, according to the release.

A passenger told deputies that the driver, Michael Boyer, 47, of Beloit, had been traveling east on County S. He intended to turn onto County BT but missed the turn.

Boyer turned around to get onto County BT but continued across County S and into the ditch. Wet road conditions and high speeds contributed to the accident, according to the release.

No damage was done to the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Boyer was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense operating while intoxicated and cited for driving too fast for conditions.

He is currently being held a Rock County Jail. Results from a blood test are pending.