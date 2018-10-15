JANESVILLE
A Beloit man was arrested on a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving at about 9:44 p.m. Sunday in Janesville, according to a news release.
An off-duty Rock County Sheriff’s Office sergeant called the Rock County Communications Center and reported an erratic driver on eastbound Highway 14 near North Eagle Road in the town of Center, according to the release.
The sergeant observed the driver swerving at different speeds and driving into the ditch, once almost hitting a guard rail, according to the release.
The van turned onto County E, where an on-duty sergeant made a traffic stop and identified Craig S. Kruger, 822 Lincoln Ave., Beloit, according to the release.
Kruger was held at Rock County Jail. Blood test results are pending.
