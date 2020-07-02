SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.
A Beloit man is facing Illinois murder charges for what police say was his role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Janesville resident, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Davonte L. Hyler, 28, on Wednesday was served a warrant for first-degree murder. He is in custody at the Rock County Jail.
Tyler was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Jwan J. Lamon, the sheriff’s office said.
An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office based in Rockford, Illinois, determined Lamon died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Investigators from the Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department determined Lamon was shot April 9 in the 1500 block of Fischer Road in South Beloit. Lamon’s body was found April 14 in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue in Beloit.
Hyler is being held at the Rock County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm that stems from an April 16 incident. Hyler also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers from an April 6 incident, according to court records.