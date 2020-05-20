JANESVILLE
A Beloit man faces homicide charges in the May 15 traffic death of a Delavan teen.
Jose L. Zuniga, 24, admitted to police he was driving a Cadillac Escalade involved in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
South Beloit, Illinois, police had started to chase a Cadillac Escalade after seeing the vehicle traveling at 80 mph. They pursued the Cadillac into Wisconsin but broke off the chase in Beloit, according to the complaint.
Beloit police were notified of the pursuit at about 10:54 p.m. and saw the Cadillac "at a distance" traveling at high speed before hearing a crash, according to a Beloit police Facebook post.
Officers found the Cadillac had slammed into a Ford Focus at Keeler and Wisconsin avenues, pushing the small sedan off the street and pinning it against the Province Missionary Baptist Church, 1261 Wisconsin Ave., according to the complaint.
Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, was found unresponsive in the Focus. She later died at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Two other passengers of the Focus were transported to hospitals.
Passengers of the SUV told police Zuniga and others had been drinking beer and whiskey in the vehicle. Zuniga told police he had used marijuana and drank beers before the crash, according to the complaint.
Zuniga was charged Tuesday in Rock County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury, two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Zuniga was being held at the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Monday, June 1.