JANESVILLE — A Beloit man is facing multiple charges in Rock County Court including fifth-offense OWI and battery to a police officer after crashing his motorcycle about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Parker Court.
If convicted on all of the charges Aaron Turner, 51, could spend up to 18-1/2 years and 90 days in prison and be fined up to $60,500, according to a criminal complaint.
Turner has been charged with:
Operating while intoxicated, as a fifth offense
Battery to a law enforcement officer
Resisting an officer
Disorderly conduct/domestic abuse
Criminal damage to property/domestic abuse
Operating a motor vehicle while revoked
Janesville police and fire fighters initially responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries. A caller told police that the man had crashed his motorcycle and was attempting to break into a residence.
The officer found the Turner, intoxicated, outside the residence. As the officer tried to take him into custody he allegedly attacked the officer, striking him multiple times.
Another officer successfully deployed a taser on the man. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The Janesville officer received minor injuries.
Turner had four prior convictions for operating while intoxicated and was on probation/parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for operating while intoxicated. He also had an outstanding warrant through the Department of Corrections.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.