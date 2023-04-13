01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE — A Beloit man is facing multiple charges in Rock County Court including fifth-offense OWI and battery to a police officer after crashing his motorcycle about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Parker Court.

If convicted on all of the charges Aaron Turner, 51, could spend up to 18-1/2 years and 90 days in prison and be fined up to $60,500, according to a criminal complaint.

