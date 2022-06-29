A Beloit man is accused of attempting to persuade a teenage girl to have paid sex with him after he followed her as she walked home from work.
Russell W. Partlow, 60, of Beloit, is charged with two counts each of soliciting a child for prostitution and child enticement, a pair of charges for each day he attempted to ask the teenage girl, age 17, to have sex with him. Partlow is accused of driving his truck alongside the girl Saturday, June 25, and Monday, June 27, as she walked home from Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St.
Solicitation and enticement are both Class D felonies and carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a fine no more than $100,000 per count.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday, June 28, Partlow first approached the girl around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. During the interaction, Partlow told the girl he thought she was pretty and asked her out on a date, according to the complaint.
The girl didn’t respond but continued to walk away from the truck, the complaint states. Partlow continued to follow her and offered first to have sex with her and then give her money for it. The girl declined both offers.
Two days later, Partlow is alleged to have driven up to the same teenager walking home. He asked her if she was sure she didn’t want to go out on a date with him, according to the complaint, and repeated his request to pay for sex with her. The girl was able to get away from Partlow by going back into Palmer Park, where she called her father for help.
Police were then dispatched to the park after a report from the girl’s father, where they found Partlow walking to his truck. During their conversation with Partlow, officers noted his story consistently kept changing until he admitted he believed the girl was about 16 years old.
Partlow also told officers he asked her out because he was lonely and had struggled with relationships during his life, the complaint stated.
Partlow later said he felt he could develop a “romantic relationship” with the girl over time if he paid her to begin with and that the money he was offering was from an inheritance from his mother, according to the complaint.
Partlow is out on a $1,000 bond set by Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer. As part of his bond conditions, Partlow is prohibited from any contact with the victim or her family, is barred from being in any Rock County park, and is not allowed any contact with children younger than 17 in Rock County.
