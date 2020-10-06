JANESVILLE
A Beloit man faces another attempted homicide charge after the other suspected shooter in a town of Rock strip club incident accused the man of shooting at him weeks earlier.
A Rock County prosecutor Friday charged Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a June 4 shooting in Beloit.
The incident is relevant to the potential self-defense claim of Damont D. Green, 27, also of Beloit, who is the other man charged in the June 20 shooting at Blu Astor strip club.
The two each are charged with attempted homicide and other counts in the June 20 shooting. The criminal complaint says the two shot at each other in the entrance area of the Blu Astor, and at least four other people nearby were injured by gunfire.
In an affidavit filed Aug. 5, Green wrote that he was worried about Wiggins that night because on June 4, Wiggins shot at Green near a woman’s home in Beloit, hitting the car Green was driving.
The complaint, which identifies the victim with the initials DG, adds more information about that June 4 incident.
The complaint says Beloit police responded to the area the night of June 4 after a call, and they spoke to one person who saw a fight but did not know who was shooting.
On June 24—after the Blu Astor shooting—an anonymous caller said Wiggins shot at Green during the June 4 incident, the complaint states.
Beloit police interviewed Green on Sept. 4, about a month after Green filed his affidavit in his own criminal case.
Green said he drove by the 1200 block of Randall Street on June 4 and saw what looked like a disturbance, the complaint states. He said he and Wiggins saw each other, and Green said he saw Wiggins raise his arm and aim in his direction.
Police on Sept. 14 also spoke with a woman who said she was shot during the June 4 incident, according to the complaint. She said she ran when she heard shots being fired but was struck in her left arm and right knee.
The Beloit Daily News reported that the city’s police department did not list the shooting in its June 4 media report, nor did it share information on the shooting in September when the department learned that someone had been injured.
Wiggins’ lawyer has argued that Green shot first during the Blu Astor incident, which is why Wiggins was the one truly defending himself.
The criminal complaint in that case says the two got into an altercation at the club and had to be separated. Green reportedly said, “When I get out of here, I’m going to air it up” around the time Wiggins left and appeared to get a handgun from the parking lot.
Green wrote in his affidavit that the two have known each other for more than 15 years, but he said their dispute started only months ago.
Green has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. Wiggins stood mute on his charges in the Blu Astor incident, which meant a court commissioner entered not-guilty pleas for him.
Wiggins was scheduled to appear on his new charges at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but his next court date was not immediately available.