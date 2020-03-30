BELOIT
A Beloit man wanted in connection with a 2017 shooting in Janesville was arrested in South Beloit, Illinois, early Monday morning following a shots-fired investigation Friday, according to Beloit police.
Beloit police investigated a shots-fired incident at 5:59 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Madison Road. No injuries were reported. From the investigation, Anthony T. Gibson, 35, was identified as a suspect.
He was taken into custody by South Beloit police officers and Winnebago County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputies just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Gibson was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering safety. He is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail, where he awaits extradition.
Gibson is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the June 19, 2017, shooting of a 32-year-old man on North Washington Street in Janesville.
Gibson was released from the Rock County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond June 4, 2019, according to online court records. He was scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced in that case June 5.