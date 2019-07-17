STOUGHTON

State Patrol officers arrested a Beloit man who is suspected of fifth-offense intoxicated driving Tuesday night, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Thomas J. Sand, 51, was stopped by state troopers about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday after they saw him change lanes erratically on southbound Interstate 90/39 near Highway 51, according to a news release.

Officers detected the smell of intoxicants and did a field sobriety test, according to the release.

Sand was arrested and is being held at the Dane County Jail pending a court appearance.