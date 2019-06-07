JANESVILLE

A Beloit man was arrested after supposedly pulling out a gun during an argument in the Walmart parking lot, according to a Janesville police news release.

Officers responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Drive. A witness said that a male suspect was yelling at an unidentified female in the parking lot. Officers learned the argument began over the woman driving the wrong direction in the parking lot, according to the release.

Bystanders attempted to intervene. The suspect displayed a firearm during an argument with a bystander, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Kreyer, 20, of Beloit, and arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During an investigation, officers saw Kreyer’s vehicle driving on Palmer Drive near East Racine Street with a second vehicle. Police searched the second vehicle and found the firearm from the altercation, a .38 revolver that belonged to one of Kreyer’s family members.