BELOIT

A student took a loaded handgun to Todd Elementary School on Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of the student's step-father, according to Beloit police.

A teacher who saw a loaded handgun in a backpack confiscated the backpack and secured the classroom, according to a joint news release from the Beloit Police Department and Beloit School District.

Police responded to the school at 1621 Oakwood Ave. at around 8:42 a.m. During the investigation that followed, police arrested the 36-year-old step-father on a charge of leaving a loaded firearm within reach or easy access of a child.

The step-father was booked and released, and the case was sent to the Rock County District Attorney's Office for review.

Child Protective Services also is conducting an investigation, according to the news release.

The age and sex of the student are not being released, according to the release. Todd Elementary School serves students pre-K through third grade.

The school district is cooperating with the investigation and reports the student will not be in school Wednesday or for the foreseeable future, according to the release.