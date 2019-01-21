JANESVILLE

A Beloit man was arrested on an intoxicated-driving charge after fleeing from officers early Monday morning, according to a Janesville police news release.

Police responded about 1:32 a.m. Monday to North Wright Road and Greenwood Drive. Officers found a man identified as Mory A. Moore, 32, passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The vehicle was running with Moore’s foot pushing on the brake, according to the release.

Officers saw marijuana in the vehicle and woke Moore. He drove away after waking, and police pursued. The release states the pursuit ended when Moore crashed into a house near Castlemoor and Huntinghorne drives.

Moore was arrested on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, obstruction and probation violation. He was being held at the Rock County Jail.