TOWN OF BELOIT

A town of Beloit man was arrested Monday on an intoxicated-driving charge after police said he drove through his garage and struck a neighbor's house with his vehicle.

Town of Beloit police and firefighters were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. Monday to a house at 865 E. Welty Ave., where Peter A. Klinkhammer, 41, had driven through the back of his garage, according to a police department news release.

Klinkhammer drove through neighboring backyards before striking an occupied house at 836 E. Club Lane, according to the release.

Both properties sustained structural damage estimated in the thousands of dollars. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Klinkhammer was arrested on suspicion of first-offense intoxicated driving.