JANESVILLE

A Beloit couple will be sentenced Sept. 3 after pleading no contest to five counts of child neglect Thursday in Rock County Court.

Heather R. McCoy, 40, and Lakeidric J. McCoy, 39, of 1201 Randall St., each pleaded no contest to five misdemeanor child neglect charges and agreed to a felony hold-open agreement on one count of child neglect causing bodily harm.

The agreement hinges on the couple's behavior while on probation. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are still working out the length of the probation period, which will be settled at sentencing.

Police and Rock County Child Protective Services workers visited the McCoy home in March 2018 and took eight children into protective custody, according to the criminal complaint.

One officer said the house smelled of mold, garbage, dirty diapers and pets. The officer said flies were swarming a child just under the age of 1, who was near near a shelf that held a prescription bottle and toilet bowl cleaner, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted a 2-year-old had a 3-inch wound on his leg and dry skin that might have been caused by dehydration.

A 4-year-old boy and his 3-year-old brother told county workers they were bitten all over, including on their penises, by older boys, according to a Gazette article. The 3-year-old said scars on his back were from boys beating him with a belt.

Six of Heather McCoy’s children were removed from her home in 2010, according to the complaint.

The couple are scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Sept. 3.