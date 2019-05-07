JANESVILLE

A baby suffered skull fractures and a possible brain bleed in a crash in the town of Fulton on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

The baby’s mother, Stephanie L. Cunningham, 23, of 129 Oakwood Ave., Edgerton, is suspected of smoking heroin before driving the car with her son in an incorrectly buckled car seat, according to the complaint.

Cunningham was charged with driving while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, with a child in the car.

The car seat was designated for use by a child of 30 pounds to 100 pounds and 38 to 57 inches tall and at least 3 years old. But the 8-month-old boy was 27 pounds and 30 to 33½ inches long, according to the complaint.

The car seat was designed for the shoulder strap to be in front of the child and the lap belt not used, but the seat was held in place by the lab/shoulder strap with the upper part of the shoulder strap tucked behind the seat, according to the complaint.

A doctor concluded the incorrect seat restraint caused the boy’s injuries in the rollover crash, according to the complaint.

The boy was transferred to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison because of his condition, the complaint states.

Child Protective Services is involved in the case, and Cunningham agreed to have all three of her children placed with her mother, according to the complaint.

As previously reported, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:53 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Road and Maple Beach Drive near Newville.

The car rolled several times after going off the road, according to the complaint. Cunningham admitted she smoked heroin some time before the crash, according to the complaint.

In court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White asked for $2,500 cash bail, saying the seriousness of the charge could create a flight risk.

Court Commissioner Larry Barton noted Cunningham had no criminal record and strong ties to the community. He imposed a signature bond, saying conditions of the bond would ensure community safety.

Those conditions are no unsupervised contact with any child, absolute sobriety and no driving.

Cunningham also faces traffic citations for inattentive driving, driving without a license and violating child-safety restraints and a county ordinance violation for drug paraphernalia.

Her next court appearance is Wednesday, May 22.