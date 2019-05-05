NEWVILLE

An 8-month-old baby was injured Saturday afternoon in a suspected intoxicated driving rollover crash, according to a news release.

Rock County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 12:53 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Road and Maple Beach Drive near Newville. A single vehicle had rolled over, according to the release.

The driver, Stephanie Cunningham of Edgerton, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She was also injured, according to the release.

Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving and intoxicated driving causing injury with a passenger under 16 years of age. She will appear in court Monday, according to the release.