Authorities have recovered the gun they say a Janesville man used to kill a woman Feb. 14 in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room, according to a news release shared Thursday.
Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse and other charges in the Columbia County shooting as well as other acts of violence in Rock County in the year leading up to the shooting.
Mondy has told authorities that he and the woman, whom authorities are not publicly identifying, struggled over possession of a gun in the hotel room, according to the criminal complaint. He first said it accidentally went off, then he said he used it to defend himself after the struggle.
He said he then left the room and got rid of the gun, the complaint states.
The news release from the state Department of Justice did not offer any details on the gun, how it was found or where authorities found it.
Mondy is in custody in Columbia County on a $5 million bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing there at 2:30 p.m. April 15.
He is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing in one of the Rock County domestic violence cases, which involves the same woman who died in the shooting, at 8:45 a.m. Monday.