A Janesville man escaped from the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center in Milwaukee, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

Trezelle J. Bishop

Trezelle J. Bishop, 27, whose address is listed in online court records as 511 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, was in a minimum-security setting, according to a news release.

Bishop was serving a two-year sentence for misappropriation of personal identity information for financial gain in Milwaukee County, according to online court records.

He was sentenced July 19, 2018, for a crime committed in 2017. The sentence included two years of supervision after the prison term.

