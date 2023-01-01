An Illinois man was arrested Saturday after police used spike strips to end a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph on a stretch of Highway 12 between Elkhorn and Pell Lake, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
During routine patrolling on Interstate 43, sheriff's deputies noticed a vehicle traveling slower than the posted speed limit and swerving within its lane and impeding traffic about where 43 crosses Highway 11 northeast of Elkhorn.
When the deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Ronald P. Aumann, 55, of Machesney Park, Illinois, did not pull over, continuing southwest on the Interstate at about 55 mph, according to the release. Aumann exited the Interstate at Highway 12 in Elkhorn and once westbound on the highway, he sped up to about 108 mph, driving recklessly and not maintaining a lane of travel, authorities said.
When Aumann reached where Highway 12 makes a three-way intersection with Wisconsin Street in Elkhorn, he ignored a stop sign at the intersection and reversed course, using Wisconsin Street to turn around and head back eastbound on 12 toward Lake Geneva, traveling at speeds up to 120 mph, according to the sheriff's office.
Ahead of the chase, Lake Geneva police placed spike strips on Highway 12 near the Sheridan Springs Road overpass. The driver hit the spikes but continued traveling at about 100 mph despite pieces of tire flying off the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. As the tire deteriorated, Aumann kept driving at speeds between 40 and 80 mph before finally pulling over on Highway 12 west of County U, between Pell and Powers lakes.
Aumann was taken to the Walworth County Jail on counts of fleeing and eluding an officer, according to the sheriff's office.
