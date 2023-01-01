01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

An Illinois man was arrested Saturday after police used spike strips to end a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph on a stretch of Highway 12 between Elkhorn and Pell Lake, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

During routine patrolling on Interstate 43, sheriff's deputies noticed a vehicle traveling slower than the posted speed limit and swerving within its lane and impeding traffic about where 43 crosses Highway 11 northeast of Elkhorn.

