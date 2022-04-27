Janesville Police Department Lt. Mark Ratzlaff speaks during a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of an Evansville man accused of shooting and killing a co-worker at a Janesville metal fabrication plant Tuesday.
The man arrested in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a metal fabrication shop Tuesday had several guns in his vehicle and was traveling with a few thousand dollars in cash, police said Wednesday.
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said during a news conference Wednesday that Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, was arrested and charged with a count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree endangering safety while armed.
Todd is accused in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Janesville man Tuesday at Precision Drawn Metals, a specialty metal fabrication shop at 1345 Plainfield Ave.
Janesville police detective Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said when police arrived at the shop Tuesday afternoon, employees told officers Todd fled, first on foot and then in a vehicle.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd on the outskirts of Orfordville about 45 minutes after the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Ratzlaff said a search of Todd’s vehicle Wednesday morning uncovered the gun police think was used in the shooting plus five other firearms and $2,000 in cash.
Police said Todd told them he had worked at the metal shop for about a week and that he had been bullied at work, though Moore said that so far, none of Todd’s co-workers corroborated that Todd had been bullied.
Todd is being held at the Rock County Jail, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance. Ratzlaff said he expects him to appear in court Thursday.
