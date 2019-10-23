MILTON

An armed man robbed the Casey’s General Store at 464 S. John Paul Road in Milton just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Rock County Communications Center supervisor said.

A clerk from the store called in the robbery at 9:22 p.m.

According to scanner communications just after the incident, a man entered the store with a handgun and a blue shirt or face mask on his head before taking off on foot.

Officers from both the Milton Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office were on scene searching for the suspect just after 9:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

This story will be updated.