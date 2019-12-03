JANESVILLE

Two brothers accused fleeing on an ATV from a sheriff's deputy in the Milton Avenue commercial district were charged Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Darren T. Nicely, 16, of 2035 E. Schuster Drive, Beloit, and Ethan M. Perry, 21, of 1905 Conway Drive, Janesville, were charged with fleeing an officer, a felony.

Perry also was charged with obstructing an officer, a traffic citation for making an illegal right turn on a red light and municipal ordinance violations of driving an ATV on a highway and driving an ATV carelessly.

Nicely, who was waived into adult court, also was cited for driving while suspended, driving on a sidewalk and driving an ATV on a highway, carelessly, without a helmet and without a valid safety certificate.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy spotted an ATV headed north on Milton Avenue near Highway 14 at about 9:38 p.m. Friday and pursued it.

The ATV—later determined to be driven by Nicely—turned onto Morse Street and then eluded pursuit at high speed, last seen traveling on the grass near the Arby’s restaurant before heading south, according to the complaint.

Later that night, the deputy responded to a similar complaint of an ATV in the same area and pursued a different driver—identified as Perry—at “high speed,” according to the complaint.

The ATV turned east onto Pontiac Drive and crashed into a light pole on North Sumac Drive near Kiwanis Park, and the driver fled on foot, according to the complaint.

Perry was caught in the parking lot of Woodman’s grocery store at 2819 N. Lexington Drive, according to the complaint.