JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested Saturday night after crashing an ATV into a tree, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Jordan Bonner-Nelson, 31, of 1410 S. Osborne Ave., was seen by a police officer about 10:43 p.m. driving an ATV on a public road through the downtown bar district.
The officer attempted a traffic stop on West Milwaukee Street at South Franklin. Bonner-Nelson fled and attempted numerous evasive turns. He lost control trying to turn in the 500 block of West Homes Street and struck a tree, according to the release.
Bonner-Nelson then fled on foot. An officer caught and arrested Bonner-Nelson in the 200 block of Cherry Street after a short foot chase, according to the release.
Bonner-Nelson was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.
Crash investigations by the Wisconsin State Patrol revealed the ATV was stolen several weeks ago in Janesville.
Bonner-Nelson was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is also currently on probation and has several open felony court cases, according to the release.
He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.