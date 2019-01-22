JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested after an attempted burglary turned into a vehicle chase early Tuesday morning, according to a police news release.

Shane Clark, 39, Janesville, was suspected of trying to enter a residence at 699 Johnson St. Officers responded about 12:49 a.m. to a report of attempted burglary.

According to the news release, Clark left the scene before police arrived. Officers located Clark driving from the area and attempted a traffic stop near River and Racine streets.

Clark fled, and a two-mile pursuit began. Officers were able to apprehend Clark after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Hawthorne Avenue, according to the release.

Clark was arrested on charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

He was being held at Rock County Jail.